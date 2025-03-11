Suwayda leaders meet with Syrian president to form local security force — the details

As part of ongoing coordination between the "Men of Dignity" movement in Suwayda and other local groups with Syria’s defense and interior ministries, talks were held between the city's community leaders and Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa.



The discussions resulted in an agreement to establish a security force in Suwayda under the Syrian government, with personnel recruited exclusively from the province.



Under the agreement, local police officers will be from Suwayda, while the Syrian government will appoint the governor and police chief, who are not required to be from the province.



According to LBCI sources, the delegation reaffirmed that the majority of Suwayda's residents oppose partition, condemned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s statements, and stressed that no single entity has the authority to speak for the entire province.



The delegation included activists, lawyers, politicians, representatives, and figures who participated in the national dialogue conference.



They raised key issues, including strengthening citizenship, achieving transitional justice, implementing the constitution, addressing economic challenges, increasing wages, improving basic services, and supporting women's empowerment.



Al-Sharaa praised Suwayda's historical and national role, emphasizing the importance of all Syrians contributing to the country’s future. He rejected foreign interference in Syrian affairs and reaffirmed the need to preserve national unity and oppose separatist projects.