Hamas says Houthi threat to Israel shipping shows 'commitment' to Palestinian cause

Hamas praised Yemen's Houthi rebels Wednesday after they announced they would resume attacks on Israeli shipping, calling it a demonstration of "true commitment" to the Palestinian cause.



"It is a true commitment of support for our Palestinian people and their resistance, and it exerts real pressure to break the unjust siege on Gaza," Hamas said in a statement after the Houthis announced they would resume attacks following the expiry of their deadline for Israel to stop blocking aid deliveries into Gaza.



AFP