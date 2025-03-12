News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
21
o
Bekaa
13
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
North
19
o
South
18
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
21
o
Bekaa
13
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
North
19
o
South
18
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Iran says it received Trump's letter: Iranian media
Middle East News
12-03-2025 | 12:38
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Iran says it received Trump's letter: Iranian media
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi received a letter from U.S. President Donald Trump Wednesday, which was delivered to Tehran by a senior United Arab Emirates diplomat, Iranian media reported.
"Trump's letter has been delivered to Iran by the diplomatic adviser to the UAE president," Anwar Gargash, the Fars news agency said.
Trump announced on Friday that he had sent a letter to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei urging nuclear talks and warning of possible military action if Iran refuses.
AFP
World News
Middle East News
Iran
Abbas Araghchi
United States
Donald Trump
United Arab Emirates
Next
Iran says Arab country to deliver Trump's letter to Tehran
Zelensky says US must now 'convince' Russia to accept ceasefire proposal
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-03-08
Iran says 'has not yet received' Trump letter on nuclear talks
Middle East News
2025-03-08
Iran says 'has not yet received' Trump letter on nuclear talks
0
Middle East News
10:03
Iran says UAE's Gargash will deliver Trump's letter to Tehran
Middle East News
10:03
Iran says UAE's Gargash will deliver Trump's letter to Tehran
0
Middle East News
2025-03-07
Iranian mission to UN says Tehran has not received Trump’s letter
Middle East News
2025-03-07
Iranian mission to UN says Tehran has not received Trump’s letter
0
Middle East News
04:13
Iran says Arab country to deliver Trump's letter to Tehran
Middle East News
04:13
Iran says Arab country to deliver Trump's letter to Tehran
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:57
Israel eyes diplomatic shift in Lebanon border talks amid skepticism: Is normalization the endgame?
News Bulletin Reports
13:57
Israel eyes diplomatic shift in Lebanon border talks amid skepticism: Is normalization the endgame?
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:50
US steps in as Israel, Lebanon prepare for border negotiations: Key details revealed
News Bulletin Reports
13:50
US steps in as Israel, Lebanon prepare for border negotiations: Key details revealed
0
Middle East News
13:26
Iran's Khamenei says 'not seeking nuclear weapon'
Middle East News
13:26
Iran's Khamenei says 'not seeking nuclear weapon'
0
Middle East News
11:00
Hamas says Houthi threat to Israel shipping shows 'commitment' to Palestinian cause
Middle East News
11:00
Hamas says Houthi threat to Israel shipping shows 'commitment' to Palestinian cause
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
13:26
Iran's Khamenei says 'not seeking nuclear weapon'
Middle East News
13:26
Iran's Khamenei says 'not seeking nuclear weapon'
0
World News
2025-02-24
Denmark pledges $57 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine
World News
2025-02-24
Denmark pledges $57 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine
0
Lebanon News
05:38
Israeli bulldozers conduct excavation work in southern Lebanon under tank protection
Lebanon News
05:38
Israeli bulldozers conduct excavation work in southern Lebanon under tank protection
0
Lebanon News
06:39
Israeli military opens fire on farmers and workers in south Lebanon's Sarda orchards
Lebanon News
06:39
Israeli military opens fire on farmers and workers in south Lebanon's Sarda orchards
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
06:27
Trump appoints Lebanese-American Bill Bazzi as US Ambassador to Tunisia
Lebanon News
06:27
Trump appoints Lebanese-American Bill Bazzi as US Ambassador to Tunisia
2
Lebanon News
05:38
Israeli bulldozers conduct excavation work in southern Lebanon under tank protection
Lebanon News
05:38
Israeli bulldozers conduct excavation work in southern Lebanon under tank protection
3
Middle East News
08:03
Netanyahu’s policies shaping Middle East, Israel seeks normalization with Lebanon: Israeli Channel 12 reports
Middle East News
08:03
Netanyahu’s policies shaping Middle East, Israel seeks normalization with Lebanon: Israeli Channel 12 reports
4
Lebanon News
08:45
Lebanon looks to form committees to address 2006 border disputes, occupied points, and detainee matters
Lebanon News
08:45
Lebanon looks to form committees to address 2006 border disputes, occupied points, and detainee matters
5
Lebanon News
06:39
Israeli military opens fire on farmers and workers in south Lebanon's Sarda orchards
Lebanon News
06:39
Israeli military opens fire on farmers and workers in south Lebanon's Sarda orchards
6
Lebanon News
04:28
Israeli drones fly over Beirut, southern suburbs, and Hermel
Lebanon News
04:28
Israeli drones fly over Beirut, southern suburbs, and Hermel
7
Lebanon Economy
04:42
IMF delegation meets President Joseph Aoun, urges unified financial reform plan for Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
04:42
IMF delegation meets President Joseph Aoun, urges unified financial reform plan for Lebanon
8
Lebanon Economy
04:07
IMF delegation in Beirut for financial reform talks, meetings with Lebanese officials planned
Lebanon Economy
04:07
IMF delegation in Beirut for financial reform talks, meetings with Lebanese officials planned
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More