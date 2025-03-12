Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi received a letter from U.S. President Donald Trump Wednesday, which was delivered to Tehran by a senior United Arab Emirates diplomat, Iranian media reported.



"Trump's letter has been delivered to Iran by the diplomatic adviser to the UAE president," Anwar Gargash, the Fars news agency said.



Trump announced on Friday that he had sent a letter to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei urging nuclear talks and warning of possible military action if Iran refuses.



AFP