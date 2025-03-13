Russia says military base in Syria sheltering 8,000 displaced

Russia is sheltering at its Hmeimim military air base in western Syria more than 8,000 Syrians who fled a wave of sectarian mass killings, Russia's foreign ministry spokeswoman said Thursday.



"The Russian air base at Hmeimim has opened its doors to local residents fleeing from the pogroms... Our military have given refuge to more than 8,000 people," Maria Zakharova told reporters at a regular briefing.





AFP