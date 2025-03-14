UN's Syria envoy calls for 'bold moves' from new government

14-03-2025 | 06:42
UN&#39;s Syria envoy calls for &#39;bold moves&#39; from new government
UN's Syria envoy calls for 'bold moves' from new government

The United Nations' special envoy for Syria said Friday that now is the time for a "genuine, credible and inclusive transitional government" after noting the constitutional declaration issued by the caretaker authorities.

Envoy Geir Pedersen "hopes this (declaration) will move Syria toward restoring the rule of law and promoting an orderly, inclusive transition," according to a statement.


Reuters
 

