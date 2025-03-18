EU conference pledges $6.3 billion for Syria's recovery

18-03-2025 | 04:54
EU conference pledges $6.3 billion for Syria&#39;s recovery
EU conference pledges $6.3 billion for Syria's recovery

Donors at a European Union-led conference on Monday pledged 5.8 billion euros ($6.3 billion) to help Syria's new authorities as they struggle with humanitarian and security problems after the fall of Bashar al-Assad.

The pledges at the Brussels gathering were less than last year's 7.5 billion euros in grants and loans, as EU officials pointed to U.S. aid cuts as a major contributing factor.

The annual conference has been hosted by the EU since 2017 - but took place without the government of Assad, who was shunned for his brutal actions in a civil war that began in 2011.


Reuters
 

