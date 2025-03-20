Iran frees French man Olivier Grondeau detained since 2022: Macron

Iranian authorities have released French citizen Olivier Grondeau, detained by the country since October 2022 on security charges, and he has returned to France, President Emmanuel Macron announced Thursday.



Grondeau, 34, "is free and with his loved ones," Macron wrote on X, adding that "our mobilization will not weaken" to ensure the release of two other French citizens still detained by Iran in what Paris views as state hostage-taking.



AFP