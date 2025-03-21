News
Beirut
13
o
Bekaa
6
o
Keserwan
13
o
Metn
13
o
Mount Lebanon
8
o
North
14
o
South
12
o
Netanyahu government approves firing of Shin Bet head amid protests
Middle East News
21-03-2025 | 01:10
Netanyahu government approves firing of Shin Bet head amid protests
The Israeli cabinet voted early on Friday to dismiss the head of the Shin Bet domestic intelligence service effective April 10, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said, after three days of protests against the move.
Netanyahu said this week he had lost confidence in Ronen Bar, who has led Shin Bet since 2021, and intended to dismiss him.
Bar did not attend the cabinet meeting but in a letter sent to ministers said the process around his firing did not comply with rules and his dismissal was predicated on baseless claims.
Reuters
Middle East News
Benjamin Netanyahu
Government
Firing
Shin Bet
Ronen Bar
