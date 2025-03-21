Tunisian President dismisses PM Kamel Madouri

Tunisian President Kais Saied has dismissed Prime Minister Kamel Madouri and appointed Minister of Public Works and Housing, Sarra Zaafrani Zenzeri, as his successor, the presidency announced early Friday without providing reasons for the decision.



In a statement, the presidency said Saied "decided to terminate the duties of Prime Minister Kamal Madouri and appoint Sarra Zaafrani Zenzeri as his replacement."



The statement also noted that Salah Zouari was appointed to succeed Zenzeri as Minister of Public Works and Housing, while all other ministers remained in their positions.



AFP