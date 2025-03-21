Tunisian President dismisses PM Kamel Madouri

Middle East News
21-03-2025 | 01:27
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Tunisian President dismisses PM Kamel Madouri
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Tunisian President dismisses PM Kamel Madouri

Tunisian President Kais Saied has dismissed Prime Minister Kamel Madouri and appointed Minister of Public Works and Housing, Sarra Zaafrani Zenzeri, as his successor, the presidency announced early Friday without providing reasons for the decision.

In a statement, the presidency said Saied "decided to terminate the duties of Prime Minister Kamal Madouri and appoint Sarra Zaafrani Zenzeri as his replacement." 

The statement also noted that Salah Zouari was appointed to succeed Zenzeri as Minister of Public Works and Housing, while all other ministers remained in their positions.

AFP

Middle East News

Tunisia

President

Dismissal

Prime Minister

Kamel Madouri

LBCI Next
Khamenei says US threats against Iran 'will get them nowhere'
Netanyahu government approves firing of Shin Bet head amid protests
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:09

BDL governor candidate dismisses ‘baseless’ claims, denies criticizing President Aoun or coordinating with PM Salam

LBCI
World News
2025-03-06

Russia warns Macron not to threaten Russia, dismisses European peacekeeper ideas

LBCI
World News
2025-03-10

US President Donald Trump 'unpredictable': Greenland PM

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-12

Lebanon’s former PM Hassan Diab voices optimism for new government after meeting with President Aoun

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
03:58

Appeal to Supreme Court over Israel Internal Security Agency chief sacking

LBCI
Middle East News
03:40

Khamenei says US threats against Iran 'will get them nowhere'

LBCI
Middle East News
01:10

Netanyahu government approves firing of Shin Bet head amid protests

LBCI
Middle East News
15:27

Detained Istanbul mayor appeals to Erdogan's party, judiciary

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-17

Lebanese and Syrian foreign ministers meet in Brussels to discuss border tensions

LBCI
World News
2025-02-24

Human rights around the world 'being suffocated': UN chief says

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:20

Will Lebanon secure its Syria border? Renewed talks on international forces and disarmament

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-04

Municipal elections set for May, despite challenges in southern Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:30

Israeli airstrikes hit Bekaa and southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:13

Corruption probe: Lebanese ex-economy minister Amin Salam banned from travel over extortion and misuse of funds — the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:43

Lebanon ready to hand over more than 700 Syrian prisoners to Damascus

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:09

BDL governor candidate dismisses ‘baseless’ claims, denies criticizing President Aoun or coordinating with PM Salam

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:21

Looting, destruction, and fear: Inside Lebanon’s escalating border crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:53

Israel says struck alleged military sites in east, south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:07

PM Nawaf Salam says: A transparent and efficient state administration is essential for good governance

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:25

Lebanese army chief discusses regional developments with US ambassador

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More