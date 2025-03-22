Egypt stresses support for Lebanon, calls for full implementation of the ceasefire agreement

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty held urgent discussions with Lebanese and Iranian counterparts on Saturday, emphasizing the critical need for regional stability and the full implementation of the ceasefire agreement amid rising tensions in the Middle East.



Abdelatty received phone calls from Lebanese Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi as the situation in southern Lebanon and Gaza continues to worsen.



In his call with Rajji, Abdelatty expressed grave concern over the growing escalation in southern Lebanon, warning of the potential risks of further instability that could spill over into the wider region.



He urged caution, noting that the fragile situation could easily deteriorate into an even more volatile conflict.



Abdelatty reaffirmed Egypt's unwavering support for Lebanon's sovereignty, national institutions, and efforts to maintain security amid the rising challenges.



He also stressed Egypt's firm stance in rejecting any actions that threaten the safety and security of the Lebanese people.



"We support Lebanon's right to security and stability, and we reject any attempts to destabilize the region," Abdelatty said, stressing that all parties must fully abide by the ceasefire agreement.



On the issue of Israeli violations, Abdelatty called for the immediate and complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from southern Lebanon and the unimpeded implementation of United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701.



In a separate call with the Iranian foreign minister, Abdelatty discussed the accelerating regional tensions, focusing particularly on Gaza, Lebanon, and Yemen. He emphasized the need for restraint during this critical phase, calling on all parties to avoid escalating the situation further.

