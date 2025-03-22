US embassy in Israel warns Americans there to be on guard

Middle East News
22-03-2025 | 15:38
High views
US embassy in Israel warns Americans there to be on guard
US embassy in Israel warns Americans there to be on guard

The U.S. embassy in Israel on Saturday warned Americans there to avoid large gatherings and be prepared to seek shelter following an escalation of conflict in the country.

"The security environment is complex and can change quickly," the embassy said in an alert posted on its website. "Be aware of your surroundings."

Reuters
 

Middle East News

United States

Embassy

Israel

