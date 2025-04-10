US says voiced concern to Russia on embassy staffing during talks

10-04-2025 | 10:18
US says voiced concern to Russia on embassy staffing during talks
US says voiced concern to Russia on embassy staffing during talks

The United States said it renewed concerns to Russia during talks Thursday in Istanbul on rules prohibiting local staff from working at the embassy in Moscow.

In a statement after the talks, the State Department said that the delegations also moved to formalize an agreement on banking access for the two countries' diplomats despite the U.S. sanctions on Russia.

AFP

