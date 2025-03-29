US Embassy in Syria warns of increased risk of attacks

The U.S. embassy in Syria has warned its citizens of an "increased possibility" of attacks during the holiday marking the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan in the coming days.



"The US Department of State cautions U.S. citizens of the increased possibility of attacks during Eid al-Fitr holiday, which could target embassies, international organizations, and Syrian public institutions in Damascus," said a statement posted on the embassy website late Friday.



"Methods of attack could include... individual attackers, armed gunmen, or the use of explosive devices," it added.



AFP