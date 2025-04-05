French PM brands Trump support for Le Pen 'interference'

World News
05-04-2025 | 14:25
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
French PM brands Trump support for Le Pen &#39;interference&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
French PM brands Trump support for Le Pen 'interference'

France's Prime Minister Francois Bayrou on Saturday slammed as "interference" U.S. President Donald Trump's support for French far-right figurehead Marine Le Pen over her embezzlement conviction.

Referring to Trump's remark that the case against Le Pen was a "witch hunt," the centrist premier described it as "interference" in French affairs, in an interview published in the newspaper Le Parisien, complaining that "there are no longer any borders" in international political discourse.


AFP
 

World News

French

PM

US

Trump

Support

Le Pen

Interference

France

LBCI Next
US starts collecting Trump's new 10% tariff, smashing global trade norms
Trump TikTok sale deadline looms as US looks for deal
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-04-04

Trump, Musk and Vance voice support for French far-right leader Marine Le Pen

LBCI
World News
2025-03-31

France's Le Pen barred from running for office for five years after conviction

LBCI
World News
2025-03-31

French far-right leader Le Pen convicted in embezzlement trial: Court

LBCI
World News
2025-01-07

French far-right figurehead Jean-Marie Le Pen dies: AFP

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
12:16

Anti-Trump protesters gather in Washington, other US cities

LBCI
World News
11:17

Hundreds of protesters turn out in European cities against Trump

LBCI
World News
04:45

Myanmar quake death toll at 3,354

LBCI
World News
03:45

US starts collecting Trump's new 10% tariff, smashing global trade norms

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:48

US envoy Morgan Ortagus 'pleased' to return to Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:27

Interior Minister issues circular to promote women's participation in municipal councils

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-25

WHO worries about West Bank violence, impact on healthcare

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:53

LF leader Geagea tells Morgan Ortagus: Disarming illegal armed groups is a central Lebanese demand

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:20

Berri discusses with US envoy Morgan Ortagus 18 reform laws passed by Lebanese Parliament

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:58

Lebanese President holds 'constructive talks' with US envoy Morgan Ortagus

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:04

US envoy Morgan Ortagus praises Lebanese government's reform steps in meeting with PM Salam

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:26

Lebanon's President Aoun meets US envoy Morgan Ortagus at Baabda Palace

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:14

FM Youssef Rajji meets US envoy Morgan Ortagus to discuss latest developments in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:04

IMF deal hinges on reforms: Capital controls, bank restructuring at core of Lebanon's new reform bill

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Buffer zones and bombings: Israel's new strategy to pressure Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More