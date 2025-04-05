French PM brands Trump support for Le Pen 'interference'

France's Prime Minister Francois Bayrou on Saturday slammed as "interference" U.S. President Donald Trump's support for French far-right figurehead Marine Le Pen over her embezzlement conviction.



Referring to Trump's remark that the case against Le Pen was a "witch hunt," the centrist premier described it as "interference" in French affairs, in an interview published in the newspaper Le Parisien, complaining that "there are no longer any borders" in international political discourse.





AFP