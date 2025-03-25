Israel military says it again struck two military bases in central Syria

25-03-2025 | 01:09
Israel military says it again struck two military bases in central Syria
Israel military says it again struck two military bases in central Syria

The Israeli army said Tuesday that it struck two military bases in central Syria, including one near Palmyra, days after similar strikes on the same sites.

"A short while ago, the Israeli army struck military capabilities that remained at the Syrian military bases of Tadmur and T4," the Israeli military said, referring to bases in Palmyra and another 50 kilomteres (30 miles) west of the city.

AFP

Middle East News

Israel

Attack

Syria

Military Bases

