Syria's sectarian violence reached capital, terrorizing Alawites, residents say: Reuters

27-03-2025 | 05:12
Syria&#39;s sectarian violence reached capital, terrorizing Alawites, residents say: Reuters
Syria's sectarian violence reached capital, terrorizing Alawites, residents say: Reuters

Close to midnight on March 6, as a wave of sectarian killings began in western Syria, masked men stormed the homes of Alawite families in the capital, Damascus, and detained more than two dozen unarmed men, according to a dozen witnesses.

Those taken from the neighborhood of al-Qadam included a retired teacher, an engineering student, and a mechanic, all of them Alawite - the minority sect of toppled leader Bashar al-Assad.

A group of Alawites loyal to Assad had launched a fledgling insurgency hours earlier in coastal areas some 200 miles (320 km) to the northwest. That unleashed a spree of revenge killings there that left hundreds of Alawites dead.

Syria's interim president Ahmed al-Sharaa told Reuters he dispatched his forces the next day to halt the violence on the coast but that some fighters who flooded the region to crush the uprising did so without defense ministry authorization.

