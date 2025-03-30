News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
18
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
20
o
South
20
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Loobat Kadari
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
18
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
20
o
South
20
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Syria's interim president names new government dominated by allies
Middle East News
30-03-2025 | 02:53
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Syria's interim president names new government dominated by allies
Syria's interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa on Saturday announced a new transitional government dominated by close allies and including one woman, replacing caretaker authorities in place since the ouster of longtime ruler Bashar al-Assad.
The announcement, initially scheduled for earlier this month, comes amid international calls for an inclusive Syrian transition following recent sectarian bloodshed, as the country's new leaders seek to reunite and rebuild Syria and its institutions after Assad's December 8 overthrow brought an end to 14 years of civil war.
Close associates of Sharaa held on to key positions, with Foreign Minister Assaad al-Shaibani and Defense Minister Murhaf Abu Qasra retaining their cabinet posts, while Anas Khattab, the head of general intelligence, was appointed interior minister.
Veteran opposition figure Hind Kabawat, a member of Syria's Christian minority and longtime Assad opponent, was named social affairs and labor minister, the first woman to be appointed by Sharaa.
The leader of the White Helmets, the Syrian rescuers who worked in rebel-held areas, Raed al-Saleh, was appointed minister of emergency situations and disasters.
The Islamist-led authorities who now dominate Syria have vowed to protect minorities, especially after fighting earlier this month between gunmen from Assad's Alawite community and militia linked to the Sunni rebel forces that overthrew him led to civilian massacres.
In December, a caretaker government headed by Mohammad al-Bashir was appointed to steer the country until a new cabinet was formed, an announcement initially scheduled for March 1.
In late January, Sharaa, leader of Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), which spearheaded Assad's overthrow, was appointed interim president.
This month, Sharaa signed into force a constitutional declaration regulating the country's transitional period, set for five years.
Some experts and rights groups have warned that it concentrates power in Sharaa's hands and fails to include enough protections for minorities.
AFP
Middle East News
Syriam Ahmed al-Sharaa
Bashar al-Assad
Government
Next
Prime Minister Nawaf Salam joins Saudi crown prince for Eid prayers
Hamas says agrees to new Gaza truce proposal received from mediators
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-01-30
Syria's new interim President welcomes Qatar Emir to Damascus
Middle East News
2025-01-30
Syria's new interim President welcomes Qatar Emir to Damascus
0
Middle East News
2025-01-31
Syria's interim President pledges to preserve 'civil peace,' territorial unity
Middle East News
2025-01-31
Syria's interim President pledges to preserve 'civil peace,' territorial unity
0
Middle East News
2025-02-21
Syria's new president meets Chinese envoy for first time since Assad's fall
Middle East News
2025-02-21
Syria's new president meets Chinese envoy for first time since Assad's fall
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-12
Lebanon's former PM Mikati affirms support for new government after meeting President Aoun
Lebanon News
2025-02-12
Lebanon's former PM Mikati affirms support for new government after meeting President Aoun
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
05:24
Israel's Netanyahu to visit Hungary despite ICC warrant
World News
05:24
Israel's Netanyahu to visit Hungary despite ICC warrant
0
Middle East News
04:57
Israeli army says forces entered new sites in Syria’s Mount Hermon
Middle East News
04:57
Israeli army says forces entered new sites in Syria’s Mount Hermon
0
Middle East News
04:39
Saudi Arabia welcomes Syria’s new government, hopes for stronger ties
Middle East News
04:39
Saudi Arabia welcomes Syria’s new government, hopes for stronger ties
0
Middle East News
04:04
Israel's army says sirens activated in several areas after projectile fired from Yemen
Middle East News
04:04
Israel's army says sirens activated in several areas after projectile fired from Yemen
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
05:24
Israel's Netanyahu to visit Hungary despite ICC warrant
World News
05:24
Israel's Netanyahu to visit Hungary despite ICC warrant
0
Lebanon News
11:21
Saudi Arabia announces Sunday as first day of Eid al-Fitr after crescent sighting
Lebanon News
11:21
Saudi Arabia announces Sunday as first day of Eid al-Fitr after crescent sighting
0
Middle East News
2025-03-28
Iran speaker says US bases will be struck if Trump attacks Iran
Middle East News
2025-03-28
Iran speaker says US bases will be struck if Trump attacks Iran
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Al Rahi says during Sunday Mass: We must stand firm and resist for Lebanon’s future
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Al Rahi says during Sunday Mass: We must stand firm and resist for Lebanon’s future
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
0
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
15:32
Hezbollah's Qassem: Continued Israeli aggression would force Hezbollah to consider alternative responses
Lebanon News
15:32
Hezbollah's Qassem: Continued Israeli aggression would force Hezbollah to consider alternative responses
2
Lebanon News
07:48
President Aoun extends Eid al-Fitr greetings, emphasizes unity and reform
Lebanon News
07:48
President Aoun extends Eid al-Fitr greetings, emphasizes unity and reform
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:47
Israel criticizes Aoun's Paris visit: US backs Israeli strikes on Beirut, blames Lebanon for violations
News Bulletin Reports
13:47
Israel criticizes Aoun's Paris visit: US backs Israeli strikes on Beirut, blames Lebanon for violations
4
Lebanon News
12:18
Lebanese Army Commander says launching rockets from Lebanon serves Israel's interests
Lebanon News
12:18
Lebanese Army Commander says launching rockets from Lebanon serves Israel's interests
5
Lebanon News
11:21
Saudi Arabia announces Sunday as first day of Eid al-Fitr after crescent sighting
Lebanon News
11:21
Saudi Arabia announces Sunday as first day of Eid al-Fitr after crescent sighting
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:55
'No rebuilding with Hezbollah': What are the US conditions for Lebanon's recovery?
News Bulletin Reports
13:55
'No rebuilding with Hezbollah': What are the US conditions for Lebanon's recovery?
7
Lebanon News
12:43
Israeli army fires at French UNIFIL patrol near Rmeish in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
12:43
Israeli army fires at French UNIFIL patrol near Rmeish in South Lebanon
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:56
Palestinian weapons in Lebanon: A key issue in President Abbas' upcoming visit to Beirut amid US calls
News Bulletin Reports
13:56
Palestinian weapons in Lebanon: A key issue in President Abbas' upcoming visit to Beirut amid US calls
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More