Syria's interim president names new government dominated by allies

30-03-2025 | 02:53
Syria's interim president names new government dominated by allies
Syria's interim president names new government dominated by allies

Syria's interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa on Saturday announced a new transitional government dominated by close allies and including one woman, replacing caretaker authorities in place since the ouster of longtime ruler Bashar al-Assad.

The announcement, initially scheduled for earlier this month, comes amid international calls for an inclusive Syrian transition following recent sectarian bloodshed, as the country's new leaders seek to reunite and rebuild Syria and its institutions after Assad's December 8 overthrow brought an end to 14 years of civil war.

Close associates of Sharaa held on to key positions, with Foreign Minister Assaad al-Shaibani and Defense Minister Murhaf Abu Qasra retaining their cabinet posts, while Anas Khattab, the head of general intelligence, was appointed interior minister.

Veteran opposition figure Hind Kabawat, a member of Syria's Christian minority and longtime Assad opponent, was named social affairs and labor minister, the first woman to be appointed by Sharaa.

The leader of the White Helmets, the Syrian rescuers who worked in rebel-held areas, Raed al-Saleh, was appointed minister of emergency situations and disasters.

The Islamist-led authorities who now dominate Syria have vowed to protect minorities, especially after fighting earlier this month between gunmen from Assad's Alawite community and militia linked to the Sunni rebel forces that overthrew him led to civilian massacres.

In December, a caretaker government headed by Mohammad al-Bashir was appointed to steer the country until a new cabinet was formed, an announcement initially scheduled for March 1.

In late January, Sharaa, leader of Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), which spearheaded Assad's overthrow, was appointed interim president.

This month, Sharaa signed into force a constitutional declaration regulating the country's transitional period, set for five years.

Some experts and rights groups have warned that it concentrates power in Sharaa's hands and fails to include enough protections for minorities.

AFP
 

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam joins Saudi crown prince for Eid prayers
Hamas says agrees to new Gaza truce proposal received from mediators
