Trump says ready to maintain US food aid funding despite government shutdown

World News
01-11-2025 | 07:41
High views
Trump says ready to maintain US food aid funding despite government shutdown
Trump says ready to maintain US food aid funding despite government shutdown

President Donald Trump said Friday he does not want Americans to "go hungry" and is ready to maintain funding for food aid , a day before some 42 million people would lose their monthly assistance.

In a lengthy Truth Social post, Trump said "Government lawyers do not think we have the legal authority to pay" the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits once funding expires on November 1 during the ongoing government shutdown, but added that he has instructed them to "clarify how we can legally fund SNAP as soon as possible."

He added: "If we are given the appropriate legal direction by the Court, it will BE MY HONOR to provide the funding."

AFP

World News

United States

Donald Trump

Food

Aid

SNAP

