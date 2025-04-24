Iran FM says ready to visit Berlin, Paris, London for nuclear talks

Middle East News
24-04-2025 | 09:08
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Iran FM says ready to visit Berlin, Paris, London for nuclear talks
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Iran FM says ready to visit Berlin, Paris, London for nuclear talks

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Thursday he would be willing to visit Germany, France, and Britain for talks on his country's nuclear program.

"After my recent consultations in Moscow & Beijing, I am ready to take the first step with visits to Paris, Berlin, and London," he said in a post on X, adding that he was open to talks "not only on the nuclear issue but in every other area of mutual interest and concern."

AFP

World News

Middle East News

Iran

Foreign Minister

Visit

Europe

LBCI Next
UK lifts sanctions against Syria's defense ministry and intelligence agencies
Israel’s Gaza war plans stall amid Lebanon operations and internal rift
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-01-30

Iran says ready for nuclear talks if Western countries show 'seriousness'

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-04-21

Iran says Israel wants to 'undermine' nuclear talks with US: FM spokesman

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-04-14

Iran FM to head to Moscow, discuss US nuclear talks

LBCI
World News
2025-04-14

US-Iran nuclear talks must conform with European interests, says French FM

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
12:10

IMF to help Syria rebuild institutions, re-enter world economy: Georgieva

LBCI
Middle East News
08:35

Iran says relations with European troika are deteriorating, proposes resuming dialogue

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:53

Spain cancels purchase of bullets from Israel

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:27

Israeli fire kills at least 26 people in Gaza, hits a police station

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-01-20

Secretary-General of ABL Fadi Khalaf: Lebanese banks are preparing to reactivate their work

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:04

Israel’s Gaza war plans stall amid Lebanon operations and internal rift

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-09

PM Salam from Bkerki: Beirut elections must reflect Lebanon’s pluralism, judiciary must be free of interference

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-19

Patriarch al-Rahi urges hope and education reform in Easter message

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Lebanon moves forward with $250M World Bank loan to reform power sector — the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:04

Israel’s Gaza war plans stall amid Lebanon operations and internal rift

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:30

Israeli army launches probe into missing military equipment near Lebanese border

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Power struggle in Beirut: Parliament debates governor’s role and sectarian balance

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:13

Lebanon’s Parliament approves amendment allowing BDL to issue new currency denominations

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
05:48

Lebanese Parliament approves banking secrecy law with a majority of 87

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:44

Lebanese Finance Minister hails parliamentary backing for banking secrecy passage

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:30

PM Salam says government committed to restoring trust between Lebanon and Arab countries

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More