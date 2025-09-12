EU to fast-track review of 2035 combustion-engine ban

World News
12-09-2025 | 09:42
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
EU to fast-track review of 2035 combustion-engine ban
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
EU to fast-track review of 2035 combustion-engine ban

The EU has promised European carmakers to fast-track a review of plans to end combustion-engine vehicle sales by 2035, the European Commission said Friday after talks with industry leaders in Brussels.

"The review provided for by law will be brought forward as soon as possible," a spokesman for EU industry chief Stephane Sejourne said.

AFP

World News

fast-track

review

combustion-engine

LBCI Next
EU agrees to prolong sanctions on Russian officials over Ukraine
Germany to support France-led two-state solution for Israeli-Palestinian conflict
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Lebanon’s FM urges EU to uphold sovereignty, warns of ongoing Israeli threats

LBCI
World News
2025-07-13

EU chief says extending suspension of US tariffs countermeasures to August

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-07-14

Iran says military preparations for Strait of Hormuz complete, closure still under review

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-04

MEA reassures travelers: Engine crisis affected few flights, safety never at risk

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
12:52

Nepal's Sushila Karki takes oath of office as PM

LBCI
World News
11:31

NATO to bolster forces on eastern flank

LBCI
World News
11:22

Zelenskyy says Putin still wants to occupy all of Ukraine

LBCI
Variety and Tech
10:33

China urges 'dialogue' with US over TikTok

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-13

Rescuers say seven injured in central Israel after Iran missile attack

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-30

Lebanon's President Aoun concludes official visit to Algeria with high-level meetings and cultural stops

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-11

Lebanon approves Starlink license for nationwide internet service

LBCI
Middle East News
13:12

Hamas says chief negotiator survived Israel strike in Qatar

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-31

LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-29

Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-28

US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-26

US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23

40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
08:25

BDL says Lebanon's foreign currency and gold reserves rise amid global interest rate pressures

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:23

PM Salam reassures troops: monthly grant intact despite financial limits

LBCI
Middle East News
11:00

UN General Assembly supports future Palestinian state but without Hamas

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:16

Lebanon sees increase in fuel prices

LBCI
Middle East News
07:27

UAE says summons Israel envoy to condemn 'cowardly' Qatar attack

LBCI
Middle East News
15:31

Iran says enriched nuclear material 'under rubble' of facilities hit during Israel war

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:49

Germany to support France-led two-state solution for Israeli-Palestinian conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:34

Lebanon appoints new members to Judicial Council after cabinet approval

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More