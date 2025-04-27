Iran defense ministry says no military cargo at site of port blast

Middle East News
27-04-2025 | 06:26
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Iran defense ministry says no military cargo at site of port blast
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Iran defense ministry says no military cargo at site of port blast

Iran's defense ministry said Sunday there was no military cargo at the site of a massive explosion at the country's largest commercial port the day before.

"There has been no imported or exported cargo for military fuel or military use in the area of the fire incident and Shahid Rajaee Port," defense ministry spokesman Reza Talaei-Nik told state television.



AFP
 

Middle East News

Iran

Defense

Ministry

Military

Cargo

Site

Port

Blast

LBCI Next
Death toll from Iran port blast rises to 28: Red Crescent
Death toll from Iran port blast rises to 25: Media
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
07:24

Iran President Pezeshkian heads to site of port blast: State TV

LBCI
Middle East News
06:34

Putin offers Iran Russian help after blast at Iranian port of Bandar Abbas: Kremlin

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-04-26

At least 280 injured in Iran port blast: new toll on state media

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-04-26

At least 115 injured in Iran port blast: New toll on state media

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:28

Qatar PM sees some progress on Gaza truce

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:04

Gaza health ministry says war deaths at 52,243 as hundreds of missing confirmed dead

LBCI
Middle East News
07:24

Iran President Pezeshkian heads to site of port blast: State TV

LBCI
Middle East News
06:34

Putin offers Iran Russian help after blast at Iranian port of Bandar Abbas: Kremlin

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-28

Israeli army claims striking Hezbollah infrastructure in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-02

Diplomatic pressure builds on Lebanon to set Hezbollah disarmament timeline, sources tell LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:42

Agriculture Minister to LBCI: Agricultural damages estimated at $120 million, soil testing ongoing in South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
06:26

Iran defense ministry says no military cargo at site of port blast

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:13

Deepening rifts cloud Israel’s leadership as divisions resurface over Lebanon war decisions — the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:51

Lebanon's president and first lady meet world leaders during Pope Francis' funeral

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:59

Hundreds injured: Massive explosion rocks Iranian port, drawing comparisons to Beirut blast

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:24

Suspicious object found near Riyaq identified as war remnant: State media

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:02

Lebanon's Health Ministry reports one killed in Israeli strike on Halta in South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
03:30

Death toll from Iran port blast rises to 25: Media

LBCI
World News
09:45

Iran-US nuclear talks end in Muscat: Iranian state TV

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:11

MP Samy Gemayel says decentralization is a historic opportunity for real reform in Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More