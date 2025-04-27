Death toll from Iran port blast rises to 28: Red Crescent

The death toll from a massive explosion at Iran's largest commercial port has risen to 28, Red Crescent chief Pirhossein Koolivand said Sunday, updating earlier figures reported by state media.



"Unfortunately, 28 people have so far died," Koolivand said in a video published on the Iranian government's official website, adding that some of the more than 1,000 injured in the Shahid Rajaee Port blast on Saturday had been transferred to the capital Tehran for treatment.







AFP