Syria to sign 44 agreements with Saudi Arabia worth nearly $6 billion

23-07-2025 | 13:55
Syria to sign 44 agreements with Saudi Arabia worth nearly $6 billion
Syria to sign 44 agreements with Saudi Arabia worth nearly $6 billion

Syrian Information Minister Hamza al-Mustafa announced on Wednesday that Syria is set to sign 44 agreements with Saudi Arabia, with a total estimated value of nearly $6 billion.

Al-Mustafa made the announcement during a press conference on the sidelines of a Saudi-Syrian investment forum hosted in Damascus and attended by a high-level Saudi business delegation.

