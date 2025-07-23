Saudi business delegation arrives in Syria eyeing $4 billion in deals

23-07-2025 | 11:39
Saudi business delegation arrives in Syria eyeing $4 billion in deals
Saudi business delegation arrives in Syria eyeing $4 billion in deals

Saudi Arabia's investment minister led a business delegation travelling to Syria on Wednesday, where they were expected to sign deals worth around $4 billion as part of Riyadh's efforts to support the country's post-war recovery.

The Gulf kingdom has been a crucial supporter of interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa's government, which came to power after toppling longtime ruler Bashar al-Assad in December and is now seeking to rebuild Syria after a 14-year civil war.

Saudi investment minister Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih, who brought around 130 Saudi businesspeople to Damascus, is set to hold meetings with Syria's leadership ahead of a two-day investment conference opening on Wednesday, according to people due to attend.

During his visit to Syria, Saudi Arabia's Al-Falih and his Syrian counterpart launched a cement factory project on Wednesday in Adra Industrial City in Damascus' countryside, the first white cement production project in the country, Syrian state news agency SANA said.


Reuters
 

Middle East News

Saudi Arabia

Business

Delegation

Syria

Billion

Deals

Turkey wants SDF to prove commitment to agreement with Damascus
US envoy urges Syria's Sharaa to revise policy or risk fragmentation
