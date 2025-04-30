Israel's Netanyahu warns wildfires could reach Jerusalem

Middle East News
30-04-2025 | 14:01
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israel&#39;s Netanyahu warns wildfires could reach Jerusalem
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israel's Netanyahu warns wildfires could reach Jerusalem

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday warned that wildfires raging near Jerusalem could reach the city itself.

"The western wind can push the fire easily toward the outskirts of (Jerusalem)—and even into the city itself," Netanyahu said in a video sent by his office.


AFP
 

Middle East News

Israel

Netanyahu

Wildfires

Jerusalem

LBCI Next
Syria monitor says at least two killed as sectarian clashes spread
Syria's authorities strike deal with Druze leaders after clashes: Druze source tells AFP
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-02-05

Netanyahu says Trump's Gaza plan could 'change history'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-04

Lebanon's cabinet talks drag on: Trump-Netanyahu talks could affect government formation

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-04-27

Israel's Netanyahu calls for 'dismantling' Iran's nuclear infrastructure

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-24

Israel's Netanyahu's border allegations: Concerns over south Syria mirroring South Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
14:31

Turkey calls on Israel to stop aerial strikes on Syria

LBCI
Middle East News
13:36

Israeli army says three injured Druze Syrians evacuated for medical treatment

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

New war plans and old divides: Israel confronts its longest war season on multiple fronts

LBCI
Middle East News
12:17

US targets Iran with fresh sanctions ahead of next nuclear talks

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Speaker Nabih Berri receives invitation to attend Hezbollah leaders' funeral

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:04

Financial overhaul: Finance Committee debates bank reform, fails to move forward on legislation

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:07

Sources to LBCI: Finance Minister signs judicial appointments decree for Court of Cassation chiefs

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:58

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun arrives in Abu Dhabi for official visit to the UAE

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:53

Lebanon's President to Sky News Arabia: The priority is the surrender of heavy and medium weapons

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
05:54

BDL to propose draft plan for bank restructuring

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:29

Lebanese Army dismantled 'over 90%' of Hezbollah infrastructure near Israel: Security official to AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:02

Lebanon's Army Commander meets US Generals to discuss ceasefire and southern developments

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:55

President Aoun calls for strengthening ceasefire mechanism and pressuring Israel in meeting with US General Jeffers

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:52

Lebanese Education Minister Rima Karami says official exams to begin July 9, no optional subjects

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:25

Kuwait invites President Aoun for official visit to boost bilateral ties

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More