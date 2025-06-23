Syria's interior ministry said Monday that authorities had arrested several suspects in connection with a suicide attack on a church the day before, with the minister saying the operation targeted cells affiliated with the Islamic State group.



A ministry statement reported the arrest of "a number of criminals involved in the attack" during a security operation near Damascus, while Interior Minister Anas Khattab said the operation targeted "positions of terrorist cells linked to the Daesh group," using the Arabic acronym for IS.





AFP