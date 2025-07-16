US envoy for Syria calls on all parties to 'step back' after deadly clashes

Middle East News
16-07-2025 | 09:22
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
US envoy for Syria calls on all parties to &#39;step back&#39; after deadly clashes
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
US envoy for Syria calls on all parties to 'step back' after deadly clashes

The United States' special envoy for Syria on Wednesday called on all parties to step back and engage in dialogue for a lasting ceasefire in Syria following clashes with Druze factions in the south and Israeli strikes in Damascus.

"We unequivocally condemn violence against civilians in Sweida... All parties must step back and engage in meaningful dialogue that leads to a lasting ceasefire," Tom Barrack said on X, adding that "perpetrators need to be held accountable".

His statement comes as Israel warned Syria's new authorities against targeting the Druze and launched air strikes near the Syrian army's headquarters.

AFP

Middle East News

envoy

Syria

calls

parties

'step

back'

after

deadly

clashes

LBCI Next
Death toll from south Syria violence rises to 203
Syria condemns Israeli strikes, holds Israel responsible for 'consequences'
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
13:07

US envoy says working to restore calm in Syria, calls clashes 'worrisome'

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-22

IAEA chief calls 'emergency meeting' for Monday after US strikes on Iran

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-14

PSP urges calm after deadly clashes in Syria's Sweida

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-07

Samir Geagea rejects Lebanese leadership's response to US envoy, calls it 'unconstitutional'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
11:09

US 'very concerned' about Israel strikes in Syria

LBCI
Middle East News
10:37

Israel redeploying troops from Gaza to Syrian frontier: Military official

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:33

President Aoun condemns Israeli strikes on Damascus as violation of Syrian sovereignty

LBCI
Middle East News
10:26

Syrian Interior Ministry announces ceasefire agreement in Sweida, security checkpoints deployed: SANA

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:24

Foreign Ministry defends Rajji’s Brussels participation, denies meeting with Israeli official

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:51

Trump to meet Qatar's PM as push for Gaza ceasefire deal continues

LBCI
Middle East News
10:26

Syrian Interior Ministry announces ceasefire agreement in Sweida, security checkpoints deployed: SANA

LBCI
Middle East News
10:37

Israel redeploying troops from Gaza to Syrian frontier: Military official

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Inside Lebanon's biggest drug lab: Lebanese Army tightens grip on Bekaa drug lords

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:23

Hezbollah calls Israel east Lebanon strike a 'major escalation'

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:06

MPs trade insults in chaotic session as Lebanon’s Speaker Berri steps in (Videos)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

A 'Druze crisis': Syria-Israel security deal in jeopardy amid Sweida clashes and Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:24

Foreign Ministry defends Rajji’s Brussels participation, denies meeting with Israeli official

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:14

Lebanese Press Syndicate condemns violent assault on LBCI journalist Petra Abou Haidar

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:06

'No turning back:' PM Salam vows to restore state sovereignty and defend Lebanon’s rights

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:39

Unexploded civil war shell found during rehabilitation work in Horsh Beirut

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More