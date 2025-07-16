US envoy for Syria calls on all parties to 'step back' after deadly clashes

The United States' special envoy for Syria on Wednesday called on all parties to step back and engage in dialogue for a lasting ceasefire in Syria following clashes with Druze factions in the south and Israeli strikes in Damascus.



"We unequivocally condemn violence against civilians in Sweida... All parties must step back and engage in meaningful dialogue that leads to a lasting ceasefire," Tom Barrack said on X, adding that "perpetrators need to be held accountable".



His statement comes as Israel warned Syria's new authorities against targeting the Druze and launched air strikes near the Syrian army's headquarters.



AFP