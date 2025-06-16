Iranian missiles have killed at least 24 people in Israel since Friday, the Israeli prime minister's office said in an updated toll following the latest attacks.



The toll issued on Monday includes 11 deaths recorded since midnight, the office said, including four in Petakh Tikva near Tel Aviv, three in Haifa and one in the Bnei Brak suburb of Tel Aviv.



It also includes two bodies retrieved following a previous strike on Bat Yam and one more killed in an unspecified location.



AFP