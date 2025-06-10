Syrian Ministry of Tourism urges women wear burkinis and more modest swimwear at public beaches

Middle East News
10-06-2025 | 10:13
High views
Syrian Ministry of Tourism urges women wear burkinis and more modest swimwear at public beaches
0min
Syrian Ministry of Tourism urges women wear burkinis and more modest swimwear at public beaches

The Syrian Ministry of Tourism has urged women to wear burkinis and more modest swimwear at public beaches.

However, the ministry announced that Western-style swimsuits are permitted at four-star and international hotels, as well as private beaches and clubs.

Middle East News

Syria

Ministry of Tourism

Women

Burkinis

Beaches

