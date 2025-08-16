Putin tells Kyiv, Europe not to 'create any obstacles' to peace

16-08-2025 | 00:13
Putin tells Kyiv, Europe not to 'create any obstacles' to peace

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Ukraine and its European allies should not create "obstacles" to peace as he spoke alongside U.S. counterpart Donald Trump after their Friday summit focused on Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Putin said Moscow expected "that Kyiv and the European capitals will perceive all this in a constructive manner and will not create any obstacles, will not make attempts to disrupt the emerging progress through provocation or behind-the-scenes intrigues."

AFP

