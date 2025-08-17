Trump hails 'big progress on Russia'

17-08-2025 | 09:39
Trump hails &#39;big progress on Russia&#39;
Trump hails 'big progress on Russia'

U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday hailed "big progress" on Russia, days after meeting his counterpart from that country, Vladimir Putin, in Alaska for a high-stakes summit aimed at ending the war in Ukraine.

"BIG PROGRESS ON RUSSIA. STAY TUNED!" Trump posted on his Truth Social platform, without elaborating.


AFP
 

World News

Trump

US

Progress

Russia

Ukraine

