Europe preparing new Russia sanctions 'in coordination' with US: Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron said Friday European nations were coordinating with Washington on additional sanctions against Russia, should it continue to refuse an "unconditional ceasefire" with Ukraine.



"We are continuing to prepare new sanctions in coordination with the United States," Macron told reporters at a leaders' meeting in Albania, after Kyiv-Moscow talks in Istanbul ended without a breakthrough.



AFP