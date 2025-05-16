News
Europe preparing new Russia sanctions 'in coordination' with US: Macron
16-05-2025
Europe preparing new Russia sanctions 'in coordination' with US: Macron
French President Emmanuel Macron said Friday European nations were coordinating with Washington on additional sanctions against Russia, should it continue to refuse an "unconditional ceasefire" with Ukraine.
"We are continuing to prepare new sanctions in coordination with the United States," Macron told reporters at a leaders' meeting in Albania, after Kyiv-Moscow talks in Istanbul ended without a breakthrough.
Macron warns Russia faces 'massive' Europe, US sanctions if it breaks 30-day truce
Macron warns Russia faces 'massive' Europe, US sanctions if it breaks 30-day truce
Macron calls for US-Europe Ukraine plan backed by 'massive sanctions'
Macron calls for US-Europe Ukraine plan backed by 'massive sanctions'
France's Macron: New Russia sanctions could hit financial services, hydrocarbons in coming days
France's Macron: New Russia sanctions could hit financial services, hydrocarbons in coming days
EU chief at Paris summit calls to keep 'pressure' on Russia with sanctions
EU chief at Paris summit calls to keep 'pressure' on Russia with sanctions
Lebanon left waiting amid shifting regional dynamics: Has Beirut fallen off the US priority list?
Lebanon left waiting amid shifting regional dynamics: Has Beirut fallen off the US priority list?
Trump raises Israeli concerns over Iran nuclear deal; Tel Aviv sets red lines
Trump raises Israeli concerns over Iran nuclear deal; Tel Aviv sets red lines
Israel's army confirms striking rebel-held Yemen ports
Israel's army confirms striking rebel-held Yemen ports
Yemen's Houthis say Israel strikes port city of Hodeida
Yemen's Houthis say Israel strikes port city of Hodeida
New banknotes as part of currency reform: Lebanon to introduce LBP 500,000 and LBP 1 million bills
New banknotes as part of currency reform: Lebanon to introduce LBP 500,000 and LBP 1 million bills
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
White House says 'Rest in Peace' after pope's death
White House says 'Rest in Peace' after pope's death
Yemen's Houthis say Israel strikes port city of Hodeida
Yemen's Houthis say Israel strikes port city of Hodeida
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon's stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon's stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Speaker Berri says Washington failed to stop Israel's attacks amid Syria's normalization efforts
Speaker Berri says Washington failed to stop Israel's attacks amid Syria's normalization efforts
UN peacekeepers report 'unacceptable' confrontation in South Lebanon
UN peacekeepers report 'unacceptable' confrontation in South Lebanon
Lebanon left waiting amid shifting regional dynamics: Has Beirut fallen off the US priority list?
Lebanon left waiting amid shifting regional dynamics: Has Beirut fallen off the US priority list?
Syria plans to print currency in UAE and Germany, ending Russian role: Reuters
Syria plans to print currency in UAE and Germany, ending Russian role: Reuters
Lebanese Civil Defense escalates preparedness before municipal elections
Lebanese Civil Defense escalates preparedness before municipal elections
American-Lebanese man sentenced to 25 years for knife attack on Salman Rushdie
American-Lebanese man sentenced to 25 years for knife attack on Salman Rushdie
Lebanon's deadly tradition: Stray bullets and lost lives in the 'epidemic' of celebratory gunfire
Lebanon's deadly tradition: Stray bullets and lost lives in the 'epidemic' of celebratory gunfire
86 arrested over post-election shootings in North, Akkar, and Mount Lebanon: Sources tell LBCI
86 arrested over post-election shootings in North, Akkar, and Mount Lebanon: Sources tell LBCI
