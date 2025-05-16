Europe preparing new Russia sanctions 'in coordination' with US: Macron

World News
16-05-2025 | 14:21
High views
Europe preparing new Russia sanctions 'in coordination' with US: Macron
Europe preparing new Russia sanctions 'in coordination' with US: Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron said Friday European nations were coordinating with Washington on additional sanctions against Russia, should it continue to refuse an "unconditional ceasefire" with Ukraine.

"We are continuing to prepare new sanctions in coordination with the United States," Macron told reporters at a leaders' meeting in Albania, after Kyiv-Moscow talks in Istanbul ended without a breakthrough.

AFP
 

World News

France

Emmanuel Macron

Europe

Sanctions

Russia

Ukraine

