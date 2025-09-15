Spain should boycott Eurovision if Israel takes part: Culture minister

Spain should boycott next year’s Eurovision Song Contest if Israel takes part, Spanish Culture Minister Ernest Urtasun said Monday, joining other European nations threatening to pull out of the event.



“We have to ensure that Israel does not take part in the next edition of Eurovision. Just as Ireland, Slovenia, Iceland and also the Netherlands have already done, if we do not succeed in expelling Israel, Spain should not participate,” he said during an interview with Spanish public radio.







AFP