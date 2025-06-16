Iran vows swift trials for suspected Israel collaborators

Iran's chief justice Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei on Monday vowed swift trials for people arrested on suspicion of collaborating with Israel, as intense fighting raged between the two sides.



"If someone is arrested for having ties to and collaborating with the Zionist regime, their trial and punishment should be carried out and announced very quickly, by the law and given the war conditions," Ejei said, quoted by Tasnim news agency.



AFP