Hamas delegation in Egypt receives new Gaza truce plan: AFP

Hamas negotiators in Cairo have received a new proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza, calling for a 60-day truce and hostage release in two batches, a Palestinian official said Monday.



"The proposal is a framework agreement to launch negotiations on a permanent ceasefire," the official told AFP on condition of anonymity, adding that "Hamas will hold internal consultations among its leadership" and with leaders of other Palestinian factions to review the proposal.



AFP