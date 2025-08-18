Hamas delegation in Egypt receives new Gaza truce plan: AFP

Israel-Gaza War Updates
18-08-2025 | 05:35
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Hamas delegation in Egypt receives new Gaza truce plan: AFP
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Hamas delegation in Egypt receives new Gaza truce plan: AFP

Hamas negotiators in Cairo have received a new proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza, calling for a 60-day truce and hostage release in two batches, a Palestinian official said Monday.

"The proposal is a framework agreement to launch negotiations on a permanent ceasefire," the official told AFP on condition of anonymity, adding that "Hamas will hold internal consultations among its leadership" and with leaders of other Palestinian factions to review the proposal.

AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Hamas

Egypt

Gaza

Truce

Israel

Amnesty International says Israel is ‘deliberately’ starving Gaza's Palestinians
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-08-12

Egypt says working with Qatar, US to revive 60-day Gaza truce plan

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-06

Mediators tell Hamas new round of Gaza talks to begin in Doha: AFP

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-08-08

Iran says Israel seeking to 'ethnically cleanse' Gaza in new plan

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-01

Qatar, Egypt say will intensify efforts to resume Gaza truce talks

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:06

Amnesty International says Israel is ‘deliberately’ starving Gaza's Palestinians

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

'A gift to Hamas': Netanyahu slams protests, refuses Gaza and hostage deal

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-08-17

Israelis stage nationwide protests to demand end to Gaza war and release of hostages

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-08-17

Israel's Netanyahu says protesters calling to end war strengthening Hamas

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-18

Naim Qassem: Disarming Hezbollah is an Israeli demand, be patient with the exclusivity of weapons

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:56

Speaker Berri to Al Arabiya: No decision on Hezbollah without Israeli compliance

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Airstrikes hit Bodai as Israel targets alleged Hezbollah positions in Bekaa

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

The weapons question: Will Hezbollah's allies stick or shift?

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:31

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:31

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Between rumors and reality: Lebanese Army on guard after reports of plot to kidnap soldiers

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:56

Speaker Berri to Al Arabiya: No decision on Hezbollah without Israeli compliance

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:14

US envoy Tom Barrack sees opportunity for progress in Lebanon, says Shiite community is integral to country

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

The weapons question: Will Hezbollah's allies stick or shift?

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:08

No Israeli response yet to US proposal, Lebanon seeks clarity from all parties, LBCI sources say

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:36

House destroyed after cross-border incursion in southern Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

'A gift to Hamas': Netanyahu slams protests, refuses Gaza and hostage deal

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More