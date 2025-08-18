WFP: Over half of Syria’s population faces food insecurity, nearly 3 million at risk of severe hunger

Syria is facing the threat of a food crisis after the worst drought in 36 years cut wheat production by around 40%, adding pressure on a cash-strapped government unable to secure large-scale imports.



The United Nations World Food Program (WFP) said in written responses to Reuters questions that about three million Syrians could face severe hunger, without specifying a timeframe.



It added that more than half of the country’s population of around 25.6 million is currently suffering from food insecurity.



Reuters



