WFP: Over half of Syria’s population faces food insecurity, nearly 3 million at risk of severe hunger

18-08-2025 | 08:08
WFP: Over half of Syria's population faces food insecurity, nearly 3 million at risk of severe hunger
WFP: Over half of Syria’s population faces food insecurity, nearly 3 million at risk of severe hunger

Syria is facing the threat of a food crisis after the worst drought in 36 years cut wheat production by around 40%, adding pressure on a cash-strapped government unable to secure large-scale imports.

The United Nations World Food Program (WFP) said in written responses to Reuters questions that about three million Syrians could face severe hunger, without specifying a timeframe.

It added that more than half of the country’s population of around 25.6 million is currently suffering from food insecurity.

Reuters

