News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
25
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
24
o
South
24
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Catchy Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
25
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
24
o
South
24
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanon and Syria discuss legal cooperation amid ongoing talks on detainee cases
Lebanon News
14-10-2025 | 06:40
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Lebanon and Syria discuss legal cooperation amid ongoing talks on detainee cases
Deputy Prime Minister Tarek Mitri affirmed that Lebanese-Syrian relations go beyond the specific issue under discussion in the joint committee, noting that the total number of detainees and convicted individuals between the two countries stands at around 2,300.
Speaking at a joint press conference following a meeting with a Syrian delegation led by Syrian Justice Minister Mazhar al-Wais, Lebanese Justice Minister Adel Nassar stressed the importance of respecting legal frameworks and the sovereignty of both nations. He also underlined the need to avoid unnecessary delays in ongoing discussions.
For his part, Minister al-Wais said that the two sides have not yet reached a final vision, adding that “what has happened in Syria is significant on the legal and constitutional levels.” He emphasized that both parties share close perspectives and a joint will to cooperate “within the framework of truth and justice.”
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Syria
Legal
Cooperation
Detainee
Cases
Next
UK reaffirms support for Lebanese army amid talks on post-UNIFIL strategy
Tannourine questions accuracy of Health Ministry's test results, denies any contamination
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-18
Israel-Syria security talks continue amid skepticism and stalled progress — the details
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-18
Israel-Syria security talks continue amid skepticism and stalled progress — the details
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-14
Lebanese Deputy PM Mitri calls for judicial accord with Syria on detainee issue
Lebanon News
2025-09-14
Lebanese Deputy PM Mitri calls for judicial accord with Syria on detainee issue
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-09
Lebanon's Health Minister says cooperation with World Bank ongoing to ensure proper health services
Lebanon News
2025-09-09
Lebanon's Health Minister says cooperation with World Bank ongoing to ensure proper health services
0
Middle East News
2025-09-24
Israel says talks with Syria hinge on disarmament and Druze protection
Middle East News
2025-09-24
Israel says talks with Syria hinge on disarmament and Druze protection
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
09:00
UK reaffirms support for Lebanese army amid talks on post-UNIFIL strategy
Lebanon News
09:00
UK reaffirms support for Lebanese army amid talks on post-UNIFIL strategy
0
Lebanon News
06:21
Tannourine questions accuracy of Health Ministry's test results, denies any contamination
Lebanon News
06:21
Tannourine questions accuracy of Health Ministry's test results, denies any contamination
0
Lebanon News
05:37
Macron praises Lebanon's efforts to limit weapons to state forces, announces two support conferences
Lebanon News
05:37
Macron praises Lebanon's efforts to limit weapons to state forces, announces two support conferences
0
Lebanon News
05:30
Labor Minister backs Health Ministry’s decision on Tannourine water, aiming to protect public health
Lebanon News
05:30
Labor Minister backs Health Ministry’s decision on Tannourine water, aiming to protect public health
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-10-06
Over a dozen wounded in rare Sydney mass shooting
World News
2025-10-06
Over a dozen wounded in rare Sydney mass shooting
0
Lebanon News
05:21
Israeli tanks spotted near Aitaroun as residents return to olive groves
Lebanon News
05:21
Israeli tanks spotted near Aitaroun as residents return to olive groves
0
Middle East News
2025-10-13
Syrian Kurdish leader tells AFP preliminary agreement reached to merge forces with Damascus
Middle East News
2025-10-13
Syrian Kurdish leader tells AFP preliminary agreement reached to merge forces with Damascus
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-07
President Aoun hails Pope Leo’s first visit to Lebanon as a historic moment of hope and unity
Lebanon News
2025-10-07
President Aoun hails Pope Leo’s first visit to Lebanon as a historic moment of hope and unity
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
14:29
Tests confirm contamination in Tannourine water after Health Ministry suspends company operations
Lebanon News
14:29
Tests confirm contamination in Tannourine water after Health Ministry suspends company operations
2
Lebanon News
03:57
Lebanese Health Ministry clarifies suspension of Tannourine water sales
Lebanon News
03:57
Lebanese Health Ministry clarifies suspension of Tannourine water sales
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:30
Gaza peace summit leaves Lebanon on the sidelines: Can Beirut balance pragmatism and security?
News Bulletin Reports
13:30
Gaza peace summit leaves Lebanon on the sidelines: Can Beirut balance pragmatism and security?
4
Lebanon News
11:40
Lindsey Graham: Lebanon must disarm Hezbollah to secure lasting regional peace
Lebanon News
11:40
Lindsey Graham: Lebanon must disarm Hezbollah to secure lasting regional peace
5
Lebanon News
06:21
Tannourine questions accuracy of Health Ministry's test results, denies any contamination
Lebanon News
06:21
Tannourine questions accuracy of Health Ministry's test results, denies any contamination
6
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:41
US, Egypt, Qatar, Turkey sign Gaza declaration
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:41
US, Egypt, Qatar, Turkey sign Gaza declaration
7
Lebanon Economy
03:27
Fuel prices in Lebanon decrease
Lebanon Economy
03:27
Fuel prices in Lebanon decrease
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lives on the line: Migration by sea from Lebanon sees sharp decline
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lives on the line: Migration by sea from Lebanon sees sharp decline
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More