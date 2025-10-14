Lebanon and Syria discuss legal cooperation amid ongoing talks on detainee cases

14-10-2025 | 06:40
Lebanon and Syria discuss legal cooperation amid ongoing talks on detainee cases

Deputy Prime Minister Tarek Mitri affirmed that Lebanese-Syrian relations go beyond the specific issue under discussion in the joint committee, noting that the total number of detainees and convicted individuals between the two countries stands at around 2,300.

Speaking at a joint press conference following a meeting with a Syrian delegation led by Syrian Justice Minister Mazhar al-Wais, Lebanese Justice Minister Adel Nassar stressed the importance of respecting legal frameworks and the sovereignty of both nations. He also underlined the need to avoid unnecessary delays in ongoing discussions.

For his part, Minister al-Wais said that the two sides have not yet reached a final vision, adding that “what has happened in Syria is significant on the legal and constitutional levels.” He emphasized that both parties share close perspectives and a joint will to cooperate “within the framework of truth and justice.”

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Syria

Legal

Cooperation

Detainee

Cases

