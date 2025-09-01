Houthis say they launched missile at Israeli-linked tanker near Saudi Arabia's Yanbu

Yemen's Houthis said on Monday they launched a missile towards the Israeli-owned tanker Scarlet Ray near Saudi Arabia's Red Sea port city of Yanbu in a rare attack off the Saudi coast.



The Liberia-flagged vessel's Singapore-based manager, Eastern Pacific Shipping, owned by Israeli magnate Idan Ofer, said the chemical tanker was undamaged and under the command of its captain.



"We are aware of security reports alleging that our managed vessel Scarlet Ray was the target of a suspected Houthi attack," Eastern Pacific said in a statement on Monday, adding that all crew members were safe and accounted for.



Britain's maritime agency UKMTO said on Sunday it had received a report of an incident from a captain who witnessed "a splash in close proximity to their vessel from an unknown projectile and heard a loud bang" 40 nautical miles southwest of Yanbu.



UKMTO did not identify the party responsible, but said authorities were investigating.



Reuters