Taiwan says four Chinese coastguard ships detected near island's waters

29-12-2025 | 01:12
Taiwan says four Chinese coastguard ships detected near island's waters
Taiwan says four Chinese coastguard ships detected near island's waters

Taiwan said Monday it has detected four Chinese coastguard ships near the democratic island's waters, as Beijing announced the start of live-fire drills.

The four vessels were "sailing near waters off Taiwan's northern and eastern coasts today", the Taiwanese coastguard said, adding it "immediately deployed large vessels to pre-position responses in relevant areas" and "sent additional support units."

