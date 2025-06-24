Israel set back Iran nuclear project 'by years': Military chief

24-06-2025 | 13:25
Israel set back Iran nuclear project &#39;by years&#39;: Military chief
Israel set back Iran nuclear project 'by years': Military chief

The head of Israel's military said Tuesday that the country had set back Iran's nuclear program "by years" during 12 days of strikes and the campaign against the country was now "entering a new phase".

"We have concluded a significant phase, but the campaign against Iran is not over. We are entering a new phase based on the achievements of the current one," Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir said in a statement.

"We've set Iran's nuclear project back by years, and the same applies to its missile program."


AFP
 

