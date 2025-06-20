UN chief urges parties to 'give peace a chance' on Iran-Israel war

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres pleaded Friday with all sides to "give peace a chance" in the Iran-Israel conflict, warning that the violence could spiral out of control.



"To the parties to the conflict -- the potential parties to the conflict -- and to the Security Council as the representative of the international community, I have a simple and clear message: Give peace a chance," Guterres said in a veiled reference to the United States, which is considering intervening militarily to support Israel.



AFP

