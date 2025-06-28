News
Minister says Iranians gave 'blood' not 'honor' in Israel war
Middle East News
28-06-2025 | 05:13
Minister says Iranians gave 'blood' not 'honor' in Israel war
Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Saturday that his compatriots had given their "blood" during a 12-day war with Israel but "not honor," as Iran held a state funeral.
"Iranians gave blood, not land; gave their loved ones, not honor; they withstood a thousand-ton rain of bombs, but did not surrender," Abbas Araghchi said on his Instagram account, adding that Iran does not recognize the word "surrender."
AFP
Middle East News
Iran
Abbas Araghchi
Israel
Next
Iran holds funeral for top military commanders and scientists killed by Israel
Names released, fear spreads: Israel escalates 'financial war' on Hezbollah with latest targeting
Previous
Related Articles
Middle East News
Israel reportedly seeks end to war, Iran says 'not yet the time'
Middle East News
Israel reportedly seeks end to war, Iran says 'not yet the time'
0
Middle East News
Israel Defense Minister says Macron 'should not preach morality to us'
Middle East News
Israel Defense Minister says Macron 'should not preach morality to us'
0
Lebanon News
US envoy says Hezbollah involvement in Iran-Israel war would be 'very bad decision'
Lebanon News
US envoy says Hezbollah involvement in Iran-Israel war would be 'very bad decision'
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel minister says 'we will build Jewish Israeli state' in West Bank
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel minister says 'we will build Jewish Israeli state' in West Bank
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Qatar urges Israel, Hamas to seize 'window of opportunity' for Gaza truce
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Qatar urges Israel, Hamas to seize 'window of opportunity' for Gaza truce
0
Middle East News
Iran holds funeral for top military commanders and scientists killed by Israel
Middle East News
Iran holds funeral for top military commanders and scientists killed by Israel
0
News Bulletin Reports
Names released, fear spreads: Israel escalates 'financial war' on Hezbollah with latest targeting
News Bulletin Reports
Names released, fear spreads: Israel escalates 'financial war' on Hezbollah with latest targeting
0
News Bulletin Reports
War fallout or peace push? Israel and US explore dramatic regional shifts
News Bulletin Reports
War fallout or peace push? Israel and US explore dramatic regional shifts
Our visitors readings
World News
Car bombing kills 13 Pakistani soldiers near Afghan border: Reuters
World News
Car bombing kills 13 Pakistani soldiers near Afghan border: Reuters
0
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon scrambles to finalize response to US plan on Hezbollah arms and border deal — here’s what we know
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon scrambles to finalize response to US plan on Hezbollah arms and border deal — here’s what we know
0
Lebanon Economy
Lebanon raises minimum wage to LBP 28 million
Lebanon Economy
Lebanon raises minimum wage to LBP 28 million
0
Middle East News
Nour News: Iranian airspace to reopen tonight after 12-day closure
Middle East News
Nour News: Iranian airspace to reopen tonight after 12-day closure
Videos
Lebanon News
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Most read
1
News Bulletin Reports
Names released, fear spreads: Israel escalates 'financial war' on Hezbollah with latest targeting
News Bulletin Reports
Names released, fear spreads: Israel escalates 'financial war' on Hezbollah with latest targeting
2
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon scrambles to finalize response to US plan on Hezbollah arms and border deal — here’s what we know
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon scrambles to finalize response to US plan on Hezbollah arms and border deal — here’s what we know
3
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon next? Elon Musk calls Lebanese president as Starlink eyes new market
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon next? Elon Musk calls Lebanese president as Starlink eyes new market
4
Lebanon News
Israeli army denies targeting civilian building in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
Israeli army denies targeting civilian building in South Lebanon
5
Lebanon Economy
Lebanon raises minimum wage to LBP 28 million
Lebanon Economy
Lebanon raises minimum wage to LBP 28 million
6
Lebanon News
Israeli drone strike injures four in southern Lebanon’s Chaqra
Lebanon News
Israeli drone strike injures four in southern Lebanon’s Chaqra
7
Lebanon News
'SWAT' officer killed, three others injured during raid in Tripoli (Video)
Lebanon News
'SWAT' officer killed, three others injured during raid in Tripoli (Video)
8
News Bulletin Reports
War fallout or peace push? Israel and US explore dramatic regional shifts
News Bulletin Reports
War fallout or peace push? Israel and US explore dramatic regional shifts
