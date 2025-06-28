Minister says Iranians gave 'blood' not 'honor' in Israel war

28-06-2025 | 05:13
Minister says Iranians gave 'blood' not 'honor' in Israel war

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Saturday that his compatriots had given their "blood" during a 12-day war with Israel but "not honor," as Iran held a state funeral.

"Iranians gave blood, not land; gave their loved ones, not honor; they withstood a thousand-ton rain of bombs, but did not surrender," Abbas Araghchi said on his Instagram account, adding that Iran does not recognize the word "surrender."

AFP


Middle East News

Iran

Abbas Araghchi

Israel

