Minister says Iranians gave 'blood' not 'honor' in Israel war

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Saturday that his compatriots had given their "blood" during a 12-day war with Israel but "not honor," as Iran held a state funeral.



"Iranians gave blood, not land; gave their loved ones, not honor; they withstood a thousand-ton rain of bombs, but did not surrender," Abbas Araghchi said on his Instagram account, adding that Iran does not recognize the word "surrender."



AFP





