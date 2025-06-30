Over 900 people killed in Israeli strikes on Iran: Judiciary spokesperson

30-06-2025 | 07:38
Over 900 people killed in Israeli strikes on Iran: Judiciary spokesperson
Over 900 people killed in Israeli strikes on Iran: Judiciary spokesperson

Some 935 people were killed in Iran during the 12 day air war with Israel, based on the latest forensics data, Iran's judiciary spokesperson Asghar Jahangir said on Monday according to state media, adding that the number includes 38 children and 132 women.


Reuters
 

