Iran demands UN recognize Israel, US 'responsibility' for war

Iran demanded that the United Nations recognize Israel and the United States as being to blame for their recent 12-day war, in a letter to the secretary-general published on Sunday.



"We officially request hereby that the Security Council recognize the Israeli regime and the United States as the initiators of the act of aggression and acknowledge their subsequent responsibility, including the payment of compensation and reparations," Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi wrote in the letter to U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.





AFP