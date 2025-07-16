Khamenei says Israel war meant to 'overthrow system' in Iran

16-07-2025 | 07:24
Khamenei says Israel war meant to 'overthrow system' in Iran
0min
Khamenei says Israel war meant to 'overthrow system' in Iran

Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said Wednesday that Israel's attacks during last month's 12-day war were intended to weaken the Islamic Republic's system and spark unrest to topple it.

"The calculation and plan of the aggressors was to weaken the system by targeting certain figures and sensitive centres in Iran," said Khamenei in a statement published on his website. He said the move was meant to stir "unrest and bring people into the streets to overthrow the system."

AFP

Middle East News

Iran

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Israel

Attack

Israel military says reinforcing forces in Syrian border area
Syria promises to punish those who committed abuses in Sweida
