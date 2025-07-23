Turkey wants SDF to prove commitment to agreement with Damascus

Middle East News
23-07-2025 | 05:15
High views
Turkey wants SDF to prove commitment to agreement with Damascus
0min
Turkey wants SDF to prove commitment to agreement with Damascus

A source in Turkey’s Ministry of Defense said Wednesday that the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) must demonstrate their commitment to the integration agreement signed with the Syrian government.

“The Syrian Democratic Forces must provide concrete proof that they are adhering to the agreement reached with the Damascus government,” the source, who requested anonymity, said.
 
Reuters

Middle East News

Turkey wants SDF to prove commitment to agreement with Damascus

Iranian satellite to be launched Friday aboard Russian rocket
US envoy urges Syria's Sharaa to revise policy or risk fragmentation
