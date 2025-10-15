Top US commander in Mideast calls on Hamas to stop shooting civilians

15-10-2025 | 10:25
Top US commander in Mideast calls on Hamas to stop shooting civilians
Top US commander in Mideast calls on Hamas to stop shooting civilians

The top U.S. commander in the Middle East on Wednesday demanded Hamas stop shooting Palestinian civilians after the militant group published a video showing several street executions.

"We strongly urge Hamas to immediately suspend violence and shooting at innocent Palestinian civilians in Gaza," U.S. Central Command chief Admiral Brad Cooper said in a statement.

AFP
 

Middle East News

United States

Middle East

Hamas

Shooting

Brad Cooper

