Top US commander in Mideast calls on Hamas to stop shooting civilians
Middle East News
15-10-2025 | 10:25
Top US commander in Mideast calls on Hamas to stop shooting civilians
The top U.S. commander in the Middle East on Wednesday demanded Hamas stop shooting Palestinian civilians after the militant group published a video showing several street executions.
"We strongly urge Hamas to immediately suspend violence and shooting at innocent Palestinian civilians in Gaza," U.S. Central Command chief Admiral Brad Cooper said in a statement.
AFP
Middle East News
United States
Middle East
Hamas
Shooting
Brad Cooper
