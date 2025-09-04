News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
26
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
29
o
South
27
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
26
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
29
o
South
27
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Trump put pressure on European leaders over Russian oil purchases, White House official says
World News
04-09-2025 | 10:25
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Trump put pressure on European leaders over Russian oil purchases, White House official says
U.S. President Donald Trump told European leaders on Thursday that Europe must stop purchasing Russian oil that he said is helping Moscow fund its war against Ukraine, a White House official said.
Trump joined a call of the "Coalition of the Willing" countries, led by French President Emmanuel Macron, who were meeting on ways to help Ukraine repel Russian invaders.
"President Macron and European leaders called President Trump into their ‘Coalition of the Willing’ meeting. President Trump emphasized that Europe must stop purchasing Russian oil that is funding the war — as Russia received 1.1 billion euros in fuel sales from the EU in one year. The president also emphasized that European leaders must place economic pressure on China for funding Russia’s war efforts," the official said.
Reuters
World News
United States
Donald Trump
Europe
Russia
Ukraine
White House
Next
China denies conspiring with N.Korea, Russia against US
Rubio on US strike on alleged drug boat: 'It'll happen again'
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-08-06
Trump imposes added 25% tariff on India over Russian oil purchases
World News
2025-08-06
Trump imposes added 25% tariff on India over Russian oil purchases
0
World News
2025-08-05
Kremlin slams Trump's threat to hike tariffs on India over Russian oil purchases
World News
2025-08-05
Kremlin slams Trump's threat to hike tariffs on India over Russian oil purchases
0
World News
2025-08-04
Trump says to raise tariff on India over Russia oil purchases
World News
2025-08-04
Trump says to raise tariff on India over Russia oil purchases
0
World News
2025-08-18
European leaders arriving at White House ahead of Trump talks
World News
2025-08-18
European leaders arriving at White House ahead of Trump talks
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
11:47
Meloni repeats Italy will not deploy troops to Ukraine
World News
11:47
Meloni repeats Italy will not deploy troops to Ukraine
0
World News
11:27
Zelensky hails first 'concrete step' as allies pledge troops for post-war Ukraine
World News
11:27
Zelensky hails first 'concrete step' as allies pledge troops for post-war Ukraine
0
World News
10:35
Macron says 26 countries offer to participate in Ukraine's post-war security
World News
10:35
Macron says 26 countries offer to participate in Ukraine's post-war security
0
World News
10:17
World has 'lost a giant' with Armani's death: Donatella Versace
World News
10:17
World has 'lost a giant' with Armani's death: Donatella Versace
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-03
Israeli army claims airstrike targets Hezbollah site in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-09-03
Israeli army claims airstrike targets Hezbollah site in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus to visit Lebanon in two weeks, sources say
Lebanon News
2025-05-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus to visit Lebanon in two weeks, sources say
0
Lebanon News
09:52
Lebanon condemns Israeli attacks on south, calls for international action
Lebanon News
09:52
Lebanon condemns Israeli attacks on south, calls for international action
0
Lebanon News
12:25
Lebanon lays foundation stone for restoration of Mar Mikhael train station in Beirut
Lebanon News
12:25
Lebanon lays foundation stone for restoration of Mar Mikhael train station in Beirut
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
15:15
Israeli airstrikes hit multiple villages in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
15:15
Israeli airstrikes hit multiple villages in South Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
15:40
Israeli army claims striking Hezbollah sites in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
15:40
Israeli army claims striking Hezbollah sites in South Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
03:31
MEA reassures travelers: Engine crisis affected few flights, safety never at risk
Lebanon News
03:31
MEA reassures travelers: Engine crisis affected few flights, safety never at risk
4
Lebanon News
05:17
At least four killed, 16 injured in Israeli attacks across southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:17
At least four killed, 16 injured in Israeli attacks across southern Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
05:50
Lebanon’s sovereignty at stake, warns PM Salam amid repeated Israeli assaults
Lebanon News
05:50
Lebanon’s sovereignty at stake, warns PM Salam amid repeated Israeli assaults
6
Lebanon News
08:51
Arab League backs Lebanon’s state-only arms policy, urges full Israeli withdrawal
Lebanon News
08:51
Arab League backs Lebanon’s state-only arms policy, urges full Israeli withdrawal
7
Lebanon News
09:52
Lebanon condemns Israeli attacks on south, calls for international action
Lebanon News
09:52
Lebanon condemns Israeli attacks on south, calls for international action
8
Lebanon News
04:57
President Aoun condemns Israeli attack on UNIFIL forces near Marwahin
Lebanon News
04:57
President Aoun condemns Israeli attack on UNIFIL forces near Marwahin
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More