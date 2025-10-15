News
Israel returns 45 Palestinian bodies to Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15-10-2025 | 10:17
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israel returns 45 Palestinian bodies to Gaza
Israel returned the bodies of 45 Palestinians on Wednesday, bringing the total number handed over to 90, Gaza's health ministry said.
Under a ceasefire deal brokered by U.S. President Donald Trump, Israel was to turn over the bodies of 15 Palestinians for every deceased Israeli returned.
On Monday, Hamas gave up three Israeli bodies and one Nepalese for transfer, and on Tuesday, three more Israelis and one as yet unidentified body that the military says was not that of someone listed among deceased hostages.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Palestinians
Gaza
Donald Trump
