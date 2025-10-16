India says priority is consumers after Trump comments on stopping Russian oil

India said Thursday that its energy priority was the interest of its citzens, after U.S. President Donald Trump said New Delhi had promised it will stop buying Russian oil.



New Delhi neither confirmed or denied it was shifting policy towards Russia.



"It has been our consistent priority to safeguard the interests of the Indian consumer in a volatile energy scenario," Indian Foreign Ministry spokesman Randhir Jaiswal said in a statement. "Our import policies are guided entirely by this objective."



AFP