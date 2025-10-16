News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
22
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
North
24
o
South
24
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
22
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
North
24
o
South
24
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
India says priority is consumers after Trump comments on stopping Russian oil
World News
16-10-2025 | 01:46
High views
Share
Share
0
min
India says priority is consumers after Trump comments on stopping Russian oil
India said Thursday that its energy priority was the interest of its citzens, after U.S. President Donald Trump said New Delhi had promised it will stop buying Russian oil.
New Delhi neither confirmed or denied it was shifting policy towards Russia.
"It has been our consistent priority to safeguard the interests of the Indian consumer in a volatile energy scenario," Indian Foreign Ministry spokesman Randhir Jaiswal said in a statement. "Our import policies are guided entirely by this objective."
AFP
World News
priority
consumers
after
Trump
comments
stopping
Russian
Next
Magnitude 6.5 quake hits Indonesia's Papua: USGS
Clashes at Peru protest leaves at least 75 injured: President
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-09-04
Trump put pressure on European leaders over Russian oil purchases, White House official says
World News
2025-09-04
Trump put pressure on European leaders over Russian oil purchases, White House official says
0
World News
2025-09-24
US, Russian top diplomats meet after Trump remarks on Ukraine
World News
2025-09-24
US, Russian top diplomats meet after Trump remarks on Ukraine
0
World News
03:58
China says purchases of Russian oil 'legitimate', rejects US 'bullying'
World News
03:58
China says purchases of Russian oil 'legitimate', rejects US 'bullying'
0
World News
2025-10-06
Ukraine says it struck major Russian explosives factory, oil terminal
World News
2025-10-06
Ukraine says it struck major Russian explosives factory, oil terminal
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
04:40
China says latest US trade curbs 'profoundly detrimental'
World News
04:40
China says latest US trade curbs 'profoundly detrimental'
0
World News
04:39
Drone attack hits Mexico prosecutor's office near US border
World News
04:39
Drone attack hits Mexico prosecutor's office near US border
0
World News
04:32
Tomahawk missiles main topic for Zelensky-Trump meet: Ukraine official
World News
04:32
Tomahawk missiles main topic for Zelensky-Trump meet: Ukraine official
0
World News
04:32
Ex-US embassy guard in Norway convicted of spying for Russia, Iran
World News
04:32
Ex-US embassy guard in Norway convicted of spying for Russia, Iran
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:44
US-Lebanon talks in Washington highlight reform push: Making ‘Lebanon great again’ is not a dream
Lebanon News
08:44
US-Lebanon talks in Washington highlight reform push: Making ‘Lebanon great again’ is not a dream
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Israeli military claims it struck Hezbollah site in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Israeli military claims it struck Hezbollah site in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
09:29
Lebanon’s Energy Minister Joe Saddi discusses power cooperation in Amman
Lebanon News
09:29
Lebanon’s Energy Minister Joe Saddi discusses power cooperation in Amman
0
Middle East News
2025-09-23
Saudi Arabia announces death of Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdulaziz Al-Sheikh
Middle East News
2025-09-23
Saudi Arabia announces death of Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdulaziz Al-Sheikh
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Tannourine water contamination raises alarm in Lebanon: New details emerge
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Tannourine water contamination raises alarm in Lebanon: New details emerge
2
Lebanon News
06:52
Health Minister to LBCI: Tannourine water case technical, ministry explores options to ensure safety
Lebanon News
06:52
Health Minister to LBCI: Tannourine water case technical, ministry explores options to ensure safety
3
Lebanon News
07:17
LBCI sources: Lebanon highlights Israeli violations in meeting without Morgan Ortagus
Lebanon News
07:17
LBCI sources: Lebanon highlights Israeli violations in meeting without Morgan Ortagus
4
Lebanon News
08:44
US-Lebanon talks in Washington highlight reform push: Making ‘Lebanon great again’ is not a dream
Lebanon News
08:44
US-Lebanon talks in Washington highlight reform push: Making ‘Lebanon great again’ is not a dream
5
Lebanon News
11:33
Three Israeli airstrikes target the town of Seddiqine
Lebanon News
11:33
Three Israeli airstrikes target the town of Seddiqine
6
Lebanon Economy
13:50
Lebanon's economy minister expects cabinet to sign fiscal gap law soon — Reuters
Lebanon Economy
13:50
Lebanon's economy minister expects cabinet to sign fiscal gap law soon — Reuters
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:09
Swift coordination resolves Lebanese-Syrian border detainment of two boys
News Bulletin Reports
13:09
Swift coordination resolves Lebanese-Syrian border detainment of two boys
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
Rafah crossing remains closed as Israel cites Hamas delays—the details
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
Rafah crossing remains closed as Israel cites Hamas delays—the details
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More